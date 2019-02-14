Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Valentine's Day posts are unmissable!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma married Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in December 2017. The couple was all over the internet these days till the last minute there was no clue about the wedding. As soon as Virat and Anushka shared wedding pics via Twitter, congrats started pouring in and people couldn't stop gushing over the two. 'Virushka', as fans fondly call them, looked straight out of a fairytale in the pics and till date continue giving us major relationship goals.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, both Virat and Anushka took to Instagram to extend love-filled wishes.

Virat shared a pic from their dinner date the previous night. He captioned the endearing pic as, “About last night with my valentine”

On the other hand, Anushka shared a couple of images and captioned them as “Love is beyond and above everything. The only thing that's real . It's all encompassing and beyond the reach of the mind . Happy Valentine's day to all”

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' which also had Shah Rukh Khan and starred Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Anushka was lauded for her performance in the film as she played a scientist battling cerebral palsy. The trio of Anushka, SRK and Kat was earlier seen in late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.