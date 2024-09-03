Anushka Sharma Will Come To India With Son Akaay Kohli Before Ganesh Chaturthi? Here’s What We Know

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to make her comeback in Bollywood all over again. After embracing motherhood in 2019 she has been on a sabbatical and since then she hasn’t signed any film except Chakda Xpress which hasn’t been released yet. But Anushka has been doing endorsements and she will be coming to India, Mumbai this week to attend an event held in Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma is the brand ambassador of Micheal Kors brand, and they are organising an event on September 6 in a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sister-in-law Shrima Rai who is a popular influencer on social media shared the official invite by the MK brand that has Anushka Sharma’s name mentioned.

It will be interesting to see if Anushka will travel solo or along with her second child Akaay Kohli who was born on February 15 and is currently 7 months old. Anushka and Virat Kohli are staying in London with their kids and their videos often grab attention on social media shared by the fans where they are seen living the simplistic life they always desired for.