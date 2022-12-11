Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli in most hilarious way on 5th wedding anniversary: Pics inside

New Delhi: Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today. They are one of the most loved couples across the world. On this special day, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to wish Virat Kohli, however, there was a twist in her post! Yes, you heard it right. Anushka shared some hilarious images including stills from her horror film ‘Pari- A fairytale’ and their pictures from special but fun moments.

“What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! ️ Pic 1 - me knowing you’ve always got my back Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts (both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER,” she captioned the post.

Virat commented on the post by saying, ‘My love’ with heart and infinity emojis. “You definitely have the best photos of me,” he added

Fans of the couple also chimed into the comments section to shower their love. “Hahahaha !!! So innovative,” commented one fan. “Tooo adorable to handle,” commented another user.

Virat also shared a post on his Instagram handle and wrote, “5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed I am to find you, I love you with all my heart.” Anushka too replied hilariously on his post and said, "Thank god you didn’t go for ‘payback’ post."

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli got married in a close-knit ceremony in Italy in the year 2017. In January 2021, they welcomed their daughter Vamika. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her comeback film ‘Chakda Xpress’ which is based on the life and times of legendary Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami.