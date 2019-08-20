close

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's bikini photo invites trolls and memes

Anushka Sharma seems to have become a favorite of trolls lately. Be it about her films or her look, or her appearances at hubby Virat Kohli's matches, social media users don't leave a single chance to poke fun at the actress for some reason or other.

Anushka Sharma&#039;s bikini photo invites trolls and memes

This time, the "Phillauri" actress is being discussed for a photograph she put up of herself in an orange-and-white bikini.

As IANS reported earlier, the photograph made her husband Virat go weak in the knees. He commented with red-heart and heart eyes emojis on the Anushka's image, from her beach outing in West Indies.

Netizens, however, gave mixed reactions to the image. A section of social media users turned the photograph into memes and trolls.

From making comparisons to VLC media player (for the orange-white colour scheme) to placing the picture near traffic cones (again, identified with an orange-white colour scheme), Anushka's bikini photograph has become fodder for instant jokes on social media.

Anushka Sharmaanushka bikiniPhillauri
