Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's doppelganger Julia Michaels reacts to Vamika's first pic!

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli introduced their daughter Vamika to the world on Monday (February 1) with a beautiful post. Sharing the first glimpse of their new-born daughter, Anushka revealed her name as well.

Anushka Sharma&#039;s doppelganger Julia Michaels reacts to Vamika&#039;s first pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli introduced their daughter Vamika to the world on Monday (February 1) with a beautiful post. Sharing the first glimpse of their new-born daughter, Anushka revealed her name as well.

Reacting to the news, American singer and Anushka Sharma's doppelganger Julia Michaels dropped a comment too.

On Monday, Anushka introduced their daughter Vamika to the world with a beautiful Instagram post which was captioned: "Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes. Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

 

While Anushka and Virat’s fans were showering the post with their love and congratulatory messages, Julia too took the opportunity to congratulate the couple and wrote "Congrats" in the comments section. Her one-word comment on the post garnered over 3 thousand likes afterwards.

Julia Michael&#039;s comment

The two stars, Anushka and Julia, crossed their paths on Twitter earlier, when Julia tagged the actress and wrote: "Hi Anushka Sharma, apparently we are twins. LOL." Anushka also reacted to the post and wrote: "OMG, Yes! I've been looking for you and the remaining five of our doppelgangers all my life." These Twitter one-liners made their fans go crazy.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met during the shooting of a shampoo commercial, reportedly. After dating for several years, the duo had a grand wedding in Tuscany, Italy, back in 2017.
The couple announced their pregnancy in August last year.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma made her debut in OTT productions with Paatal Lok and Bulbbul last year. The actress was last seen on screen with Shah Rukh Khan in their blockbuster film, Zero.
 

