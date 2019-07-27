close

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's funny reaction on being stuck in traffic

Actress Anushka Sharma has shared a funny but relatable reaction on being stuck in traffic due to heavy rains.

Anushka Sharma&#039;s funny reaction on being stuck in traffic

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma has shared a funny but relatable reaction on being stuck in traffic due to heavy rains.

Anushka first shared a message on Instagram stories that read: "When in life were meant to appreciate everything, is bumper to bumper traffic also one of those things? Asking for a friend. Cool."

She then shared a photograph of the cars standing on the road. 

The 'NH10' star then shared a video, where Anushka is seen pretending to cry due to the traffic around her as she waits in her car. 

