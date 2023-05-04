Anushka Sharma's Hilarious Response To Doja Cat's 'Meows' At Met Gala Will Make You Go ROFL

topStoriesenglish2602569
Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 07:30 AM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma has heaped praise for rapper Doja Cat, who hilariously responded to all the Met Gala 2023 red carpet questions with just "meows."

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Anushka wrote: "I propose for this to become an acceptable way of communication on the red carpets."

Apart from Doja, Jared Leto and Lil Nas X paid tribute to Choupette, Karl's cat.

Others who were seen attending the event included Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Nick Jonas, Anne Hathaway, Jason Derulo and Rihanna.

