Mumbai: Actor Anushka Sharma, on Tuesday, shared a couple of sunkissed pictures in a black swimsuit on Instagram from her recent trip with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika Kohli. Captioning the photo Anushka wrote, "When the sun made me shy..." In both the photos, Anushka is seen posing for the camera.

The first picture is a close selfie, in which Anushka is seen wearing a black single-shoulder swimsuit and a brown straw hat. She completed her look with golden earrings.The other picture is from a bit far where Anushka was seen posing in the swimsuit with the beach as the backdrop to it.

Anushka Sharma along with her husband and daughter went on a short vacation to an undisclosed destination, and the actor was treating her fans with her flawless pictures from the scenic location. Fans poured love into her comment section. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari also commented on the pic with eyes-heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen in 2019 with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Zero. Now the actor is gearing up for her upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Express based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is slated to release on Netflix.