Anushka Sharma's old clip of 'no work after marriage' goes viral, leaves internet in tizzy

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and gorgeous mommy Anushka Sharma recently resumed her work after a long maternity hiatus. The actress dropped a monochromatic black and white picture of herself while getting ready for her shoot on social media. The actress was spotted outside her vanity van in Mumbai and reports were there she was shooting for a new commercial. However, there was no official confirmation on the same.

While Anushka Sharma's return has created quite a buzz on social media, an old video of the actress where she stated that she would not want to work post marriage has gone viral on the internet.

Earlier this month, Anushka had accompanied her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli to Ahmedabad and Pune where the cricketer led the Indian team against England in a series of Test, ODI and T-20 matches. Post their return, Anushka resumed her work and reportedly has started off with a commercial shoot and that's when her throwback video from 2012, where she spoke about her life after marriage went viral.

Spotted in a white tee and blue denim, the actress looked visibly fit.

The 32-year-old actress had been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in the movie 'Zero', alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, which appeared to be a dud on the Box Office. She has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in 'Kaneda', a Navdeep Singh directorial, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka had recently produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'.