हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
anya singh

Anya Singh: There's a lot more liberty on digital platforms

She then featured in web-series titled "Never Kiss Your Best Friend" along with Nakuul Mehta. The show is based on a book of the same name by Sumrit Shahi.

Anya Singh: There&#039;s a lot more liberty on digital platforms
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Anya Singh, who has worked on the big screen as well as the digital space, says that there is a lot more liberty for actors in web series as there is no censorship.

"I think one of the biggest differences between a web-show and a movie is that the audience gets a lot more time with the characters. So, creatively you can also spend a lot more time carving their graph or creatively.. Since its not censored really there's a lot more you can do for anyone be it the writers, directors or actors. There's a lot more liberty that's given to you creatively," Anya told IANS.

Anya, 27, made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with "Qaidi Band", which revolves around seven innocent undertrials who give a band performance in the prison to get into the good books of the authorities and secure their acquittal.

She then featured in web-series titled "Never Kiss Your Best Friend" along with Nakuul Mehta. The show is based on a book of the same name by Sumrit Shahi.

Anya says that in films, the audience doesn't get much time to spend with the characters.

"In a film, that's only for two hours or tow hours fifteen minutes the audience spends a lot lesser time with your characters. They remember you but in a show they spend a lot more time they really relate to it or they get attached to it. I think that's one of the biggest differences," she added.

 

Tags:
anya singhdigital platformsNever kiss your best friendqaidi band
Next
Story

Ananya Panday’s killer expressions in latest pics are unmissable!
Corona Meter
  • 5734Confirmed
  • 473Discharged
  • 166Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M58S

Kapil Sibal calls COVID-19 isolation centre a detention centre