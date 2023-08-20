AP Dhillon And Banita Sandhu Make Their Relationship Official With Stunning Pics Sending Fans Into Frenzy

New Delhi: Recently several rumours about Punjabi singer AP Dhillon dating actor Banita Sandhu surfaced on social media.

Amid dating rumours, Banita on Saturday shared a string of romantic pictures with AP which suggested that the duo has now made their relationship Instagram official. Banita captioned the post, “With me,” followed by a red heart emoticon.

In the pictures, Banita could be seen donning a red body-con dress while AP looked handsome in printed coat pants.



Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “Couple goals right here,” a fan commented. “AESTHETIC COUPLE GOALS,” another fan wrote. A fan wrote, “They be setting the standards so high.”

Talking about their work front, Banita Sandhu is a Welsh actress, who worked with Varun Dhawan in Shoojit Sircar’s 2018 film ‘October’. She also acted in Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sardar Udham’.

On the other hand, AP Dhillon recently released his docuseries titled ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’ which unveils his journey of becoming a self-made superstar and a global music icon.

Directed by Jay Ahmed and produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the docuseries will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 18.

Recently, the makers organized a special screening of the series in Mumbai where several B-town celebs marked their presence.

The screening event was graced by superstars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. Apart from them, celebrities and members from the industry like Badshah, Hardy Sandhu, King, Mrunal Thakur, Maanvi Gagroo, Barkha Singh, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar, Orry, Guneet Monga, Aatish Kapadia, MC Stan, Malika Dua, Mukul Chhabra, Srishti Dixit among others also attended the screening.

As per a statement, the series follows his remarkable journey from Gurdaspur, a small village in Punjab, to the mountains of British Columbia, Canada, where he has become a renowned global music sensation.

The series preview will take the viewers into the world of the Brown Munda taking them through his Insane journey from a small village in Punjab to ruling the hearts of millions across the globe.

“When I began my journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, I never thought that one day I would be telling my story in such a manner. I am truly humbled and thrilled to have received so much love and recognition for the kind of music we are creating,” AP Dhillon earlier said.

“My dream has always been to create music that would live on for generations and inspire people. This is the first time I am opening up and sharing my thoughts for the world to see. A special shout out to the team at Prime Video, PASSION Pictures and series director Jay Ahmed for this, who made me so comfortable, and who I enjoyed working with. This 4-part docuseries is a special ode to my fans, who have given me so much love. I genuinely hope it inspires aspiring artists to learn from our experience, and go out and realize their own dreams,” he said.