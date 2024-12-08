AP Dhillon Sings For ‘Childhood Crush’ Malaika Arora At Electrifying Mumbai Concert

Mumbai came alive on December 7 as AP Dhillon delivered an electrifying performance at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex. Fans flocked to the venue to groove to the Indo-Canadian rapper-singer's chart-topping hits, but the evening took a heartwarming turn when Bollywood diva Malaika Arora joined him on stage.

A Star-Studded Musical Affair

Dhillon wowed the audience with popular tracks like 'Excuses,' 'Brown Munde,' 'With You,' and 'Dil Nu.' Accompanied by his partner Shinda Kahlon, the duo also performed songs from Dhillon’s latest EP, including 'Bora Bora' and 'Old Money.'

What stole the show was Dhillon's candid revelation about Malaika. Spotting her in the crowd, he invited her on stage, sharing that she was his "childhood crush." The duo’s chemistry lit up the night, and videos of their warm hug and Malaika dancing to his tunes are now taking social media by storm.

In the widely shared clips, Malaika is seen enjoying the performance, swaying to Dhillon’s music as fans cheer loudly. The concert culminated in a heartwarming hug between the two, leaving the audience thrilled.

Watch the video here:

Malaika donned a stunning short black dress for the event, paired with matching pumps. She styled her look with minimal makeup and straight hair. She smiled sweetly as she posed for cameras. Have a look at her stylish ensemble here:

Bollywood Stars in Attendance

Adding to the star-studded evening were Bollywood actors Mrunal Thakur and Bhumi Pednekar, who also attended the concert and shared glimpses of the vibrant night on their social media handles.

The Mumbai concert marked the beginning of Dhillon’s India tour, which will continue in New Delhi on December 14 and conclude in Chandigarh on December 21. This is Dhillon’s second tour in India, following his 2021 debut that won him countless fans across the country.