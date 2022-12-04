topStoriesenglish
Apurva Agnihotri-Shilpa Saklani welcome baby girl after 18 years of marriage, name her Ishaani- SEE PIC

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani welcomed a baby girl after 18 years of their marriage and shared their joy on Instagram. They named their baby girl Ishaani.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 04:09 PM IST|Source: ANI

Apurva Agnihotri-Shilpa Saklani welcome baby girl after 18 years of marriage, name her Ishaani- SEE PIC

Mumbai: Actors Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani are the new parents in the town. The couple, who tied the knot in 2004, have recently welcomed a baby girl. Sharing the good news, Apruva took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. "And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as God blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever. With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI. Please shower her with all your love and blessings. Om Namaha Shivaya," Apurva wrote. 

He also posted a set of pictures featuring his wife and daughter. As soon as Apurva shared the news, fans and members of the film and television industry chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes to the couple. "Omg am so happy.. congratulations you guys," actor Kishwer Merchant commented. "Omg appu and Shilpa..blessings blessings and purest love to you both and my Baby Ishaan," actor Shilpa Shirodkar wrote. 

Congratulating the couple, one fan wrote, “daddy's little princess Ishaani.” “Congratulations both of u dear,” added another fan.  

See the picture

Apurva and Shilpa Agnihotri embraced parenthood after 18 years of marriage. The two have participated together in Salman Khan`s reality show Bigg Boss 7. Shilpa shot to fame with his role in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and Apurva became a household name with his work in ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. He also acted along with Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry in Subhash Ghai`s film `Pardes.  

