हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kailash Kher

AR Divine backed by Kailash Kher unveils 'Mere watan'

Band AR Divine, which was launched last year by popular singer-composer Kailash Kher, has released a song titled "Mere watan" on the occasion of Republic Day on Saturday.

AR Divine backed by Kailash Kher unveils &#039;Mere watan&#039;

Mumbai: Band AR Divine, which was launched last year by popular singer-composer Kailash Kher, has released a song titled "Mere watan" on the occasion of Republic Day on Saturday.

"I felt so proud when I heard 'Mere watan' by AR Divine. It's been beautifully composed and sung by them for our nation. They are the youth of our future Bharat and when we see them showing love and respect towards our motherland, we can't help but feel a sense of pride," Kher said in a statement.

The band consists of Abhishek Mukherjee (vocals), Rachit Agarwal (vocals), Shivahari Ranade (keyboard), Neelabh Nath (lead guitar), Jainesh Parle (drums), Aditya Dhekale (percussion) and Graham Gonsalves (bass guitar). 

"For us, 'Mere watan' means a lot, as it is a song of love that we feel for our country and a feeling of pride that comes across... that shows the whole world that we are in love and that we are proud Indians," AR Divine said in a joint statement.

It's exclusively available for a month on SongDew and from February 2, it will be out on all the digital platforms.

Tags:
Kailash Khermere watanRepublic DayPatriotic song
Next
Story

Shankar considers Ehsaan, Loy 'equal recipients' of Padma Shri

Must Watch

Watch full 70th Republic Day Parade