Mumbai: AR Rahman and Saira Banu announced their separation after a long marriage of 29 years, the couple left many shocked with their separation announcement. There is a lot of speculation around what went wrong between the couple. One of the moves that grabbed attention was Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey too announced her divorce hours later the music composer and this led to speculation about the connection between these two. However Saira's lawyer refused any connection between the two parties and now in her fresh statement, she had requested privacy.

While speaking to ANI Lawyer Vandana Shah confirmed that the decision of divorce is mutual and emphasised the importance of family's privacy," The divorce hasn't happened yet. I am representing both of them. I can't reveal the reason, but it is a marriage of 29 years. In every marriage, ups and downs are common. It is a painful decision, but it is a joint decision. Family's privacy must be respected at this point of time".

Saira's lawyer issued a statement of divorce that read," After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband, Mr. A R. Rahman, have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman emphasize that they have taken this decision out of pain and agony".

Rahman and Saira got married in 1995.