AR Rahman Concert: Music Maestro Reacts To Mismanagement Of Concert

Taking to Twitter, A R Rahman wrote, "Those of you who purchased tickets and weren't able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances..." 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 10:01 PM IST|Source: IANS
Chennai: Music mastero A.R. Rahman responded to the chaos and confusion during his highly anticipated concert ‘Marakkumma Nenjam’ on Sunday night. The organisers of the show, ACTC Events issued a statement thanking Rahman for his show and apologised to the fans who could not attend their concert due to the confusion over entry.

ACTC events posted their comment in X (formerly Twitter) and said: “Grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response, overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success. Those who couldn’t attend on overcrowding, our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility. We are with you #MarakkkumaNenjam”


Rahman shared the post without any comment and also reposted a message of a fan thanking him for the memorable event.It may be noted that many fans turned furious after they could not make an entry to the programme venue and had complained that the show was oversold and that it was a major failure on the part of the organisers.

The concert happened at Adityaram palace, Chennai. Many fans were disappointed and furious at not being able to attend the concert due to overcrowding.

Fans who had bought tickets at rates of Rs 2000 were also not able to enter and many complained about the mismanagement of the event. They also blamed A.R. Rahman’s team for the mismanagement.

