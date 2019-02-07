AR Rahman criticised over daughter wearing a veil, music maestro hits back with a family pic

New Delhi: On the occasion of 'Slumdog Millionaire' completing a decade, the music maestro A R Rahman recently shared the stage with daughter Khatija who interviewed him, celebrating the big event.

The widely acclaimed venture directed by Hollywood big shot Danny Boyle helped Rahman in creating a record for an Indian to win two Oscars the same night. During the event celebrating 'Slumdog Millionaire' completing 10 years, Rahman's daughter entered on stage wearing a niqaab with her face covered. She wore a bright red-black saree while asking some really fun questions to her dad.

However, several users slammed the legendary composer over his daughter wearing covering her face. They targeted the singer-composer for his daughter's conservative dressing style.

A day later, AR Rahman posted a picture on his Twitter, hitting back at trolls with a caption, “The precious ladies of my family Khatija ,Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose”.

The precious ladies of my family Khatija ,Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose pic.twitter.com/H2DZePYOtA — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 6, 2019

Some Twitter users posted nasty comments here too.

Rahman's daughter shared a powerful note on her Facebook account justifying her choice of clothes and how it has nothing to do with her family.

She made a point saying, “I would like to say that the attire I wear or the choices I make in my life does not have anything to do with my parents. The veil has been my personal choice with complete acceptance and honour.”