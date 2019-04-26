close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AR Rahman

AR Rahman introduces lead actor of '99 Songs'

Ehan will be seen playing a musician in the film.

AR Rahman introduces lead actor of &#039;99 Songs&#039;

Mumbai: Music maestro AR Rahman on Friday introduced Ehan Bhat as the lead actor of his upcoming film production "99 Songs".

"Introducing the talented Ehan Bhat who marks his debut as the lead of '99 Songs'. I hope you will shower him with as much love as I have received from you. Releasing worldwide in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on June 21," Rahman tweeted.

Ehan will be seen playing a musician in the film.

"I couldn't have asked for a better debut than '99 Songs'. This is a dream come true. I am thankful to Rahman Sir and Jio studios," Ehan said in a statement.

 

Tags:
AR Rahman99 SongsEhan BhatBollywood
Next
Story

I fell apart: Sameera Reddy on post-pregnancy weight

Must Watch

PT1M57S

Watch: Top 10 news of Lok Sabha elections 2019