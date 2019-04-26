AR Rahman introduces lead actor of '99 Songs'

Mumbai: Music maestro AR Rahman on Friday introduced Ehan Bhat as the lead actor of his upcoming film production "99 Songs".

"Introducing the talented Ehan Bhat who marks his debut as the lead of '99 Songs'. I hope you will shower him with as much love as I have received from you. Releasing worldwide in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on June 21," Rahman tweeted.

Ehan will be seen playing a musician in the film.

"I couldn't have asked for a better debut than '99 Songs'. This is a dream come true. I am thankful to Rahman Sir and Jio studios," Ehan said in a statement.