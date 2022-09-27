AR Rahman opens up on remix culture, says 'the more I see, the more it is distorted'

New Delhi: AR Rahman is one of the most original voices in the Indian film industry who, over his three-decade long career, has composed and sung many iconic songs. The composer, who is respected around the world, recently reacted to the remix culture of songs in the Hindi film industry and expressed his displeasure.

The singer-composer in a recent interview given to the India Today said, "The more I see, the more it is distorted. The intention of the composer gets distorted. People say, ‘I am reimagining.’ Who are you to re-imagine? I am also very careful of taking someone else’s work. You have to be respectful and I think it is a grey area, we need to sort it out."

AR Rahman has recently composed music for the Mani Rathnam magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan Part 1'.

Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthik Sivakumar, and Jayam Ravi are among the ensemble cast members of the movie. It is a film version of the same-named Tamil novel by author Kalki Krishnamurthy.

The film, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, is slated to be released globally on the 30th of September.