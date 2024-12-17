AR Rahman Regrets Not Collaborating With Zakir Hussain, Expresses Grief On His Death

Mumbai: The music world is mourning the loss of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away in San Francisco after battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. His death has left an irreplaceable void in the world of Indian classical music.

Among the many tributes pouring in, celebrated music composer AR Rahman took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief and regret over not collaborating with Zakir Hussain as much as he had hoped.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.

Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim . His loss is immeasurable for all of us. I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 16, 2024

In his post, Rahman described Ustad Zakir Hussain as a towering figure who brought global recognition to the tabla. He wrote, "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim. His loss is immeasurable for all of us."

Rahman also revealed that the two had planned to work on an album together but, unfortunately, couldn’t see it through. He added, “I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned an album together. You shall be truly missed. May his family and his countless students worldwide find the strength to bear this immense loss. #ZakirHussain.”

Ustad Zakir Hussain was a pioneer in Indian classical music, seamlessly blending traditional tabla rhythms with global music genres. His contributions to both Indian and world music were unparalleled. Known for his collaborations with international musicians like George Harrison, John McLaughlin, and Yo-Yo Ma, he redefined the role of Indian percussion on a global stage.

The maestro’s passing was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, speaking on behalf of his family. Zakir Hussain had been battling his illness privately, and his death has left the music world in shock.

Zakir Hussain’s career spanned over five decades, during which he earned accolades such as the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for his unparalleled contributions to music. He was not only a virtuoso performer but also a mentor to countless students across the globe, inspiring generations of musicians.

