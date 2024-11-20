Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2822252https://zeenews.india.com/people/ar-rahman-s-rare-comment-on-wife-saira-banu-after-getting-divorced-goes-viral-2822252.html
NewsLifestylePeople
AR RAHMAN

AR Rahman’s Rare Comment On Wife Saira Banu After Getting Divorced Goes Viral

AR Rahman’s old interview about wife Saira Banu grabbed attention amid the announcement of divorce after 29 years of marriage.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 12:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AR Rahman’s Rare Comment On Wife Saira Banu After Getting Divorced Goes Viral

Mumbai: AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced divorce after 29 years of being married and this came as a shocker to their fans. As they announced their divorce, the old statement of the Oscar-winning composer resurfaced online where he spoke about the initial time of his marriage with Saira, "In 1994, when I was about twenty-seven, I decided that it was time to get married. For some reason, I started to feel old. I was always very shy and never talked much to girls. I met many young women singers in my studio when we used to work together. I had great respect for them. But I never looked at a girl thinking that she could be my wife one day. I didn’t have the time to think about girls. I was working round the clock", he told this to Nasreen Munni Kabir.

Talking about his first impression of his wife Saira, “She was beautiful and gentle. We met for the first time on 6 January 1995, on my twenty-eighth birthday. It was a brief meeting. After that, we mostly chatted on the phone. Saira speaks Kutchi and English and I asked her in English if she wanted to marry me. Saira was very quiet in those days. Now she’s anything but quiet”.

The lawyer of AR Rahman’s ex-wife Saira released a statement where it is stated that the music maestro’s wife has made the painful decision of separating from him.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK