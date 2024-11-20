AR Rahman’s Rare Comment On Wife Saira Banu After Getting Divorced Goes Viral

Mumbai: AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced divorce after 29 years of being married and this came as a shocker to their fans. As they announced their divorce, the old statement of the Oscar-winning composer resurfaced online where he spoke about the initial time of his marriage with Saira, "In 1994, when I was about twenty-seven, I decided that it was time to get married. For some reason, I started to feel old. I was always very shy and never talked much to girls. I met many young women singers in my studio when we used to work together. I had great respect for them. But I never looked at a girl thinking that she could be my wife one day. I didn’t have the time to think about girls. I was working round the clock", he told this to Nasreen Munni Kabir.

Talking about his first impression of his wife Saira, “She was beautiful and gentle. We met for the first time on 6 January 1995, on my twenty-eighth birthday. It was a brief meeting. After that, we mostly chatted on the phone. Saira speaks Kutchi and English and I asked her in English if she wanted to marry me. Saira was very quiet in those days. Now she’s anything but quiet”.

The lawyer of AR Rahman’s ex-wife Saira released a statement where it is stated that the music maestro’s wife has made the painful decision of separating from him.