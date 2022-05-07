NEW DELHI: Ace musician AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman got married to Riyasdeen Riyan, an audio engineer on May 5. AR Rahman had announced the news by sharing a picture from the wedding ceremony on social media. Following the 'Nikaah' ceremony, a reception was also held for the newlyweds in Chennai, and AR Rahman posted a video from this function as well.

On Friday, AR Rahman took to his Instagram account and shared a 12-minute long video from the function, writing, "Khatija and Riaz's reception." In the clip shared by Rahman, Khatija is seen decked up in a maroon and grey ethnic outfit whereas Riyasdeen Riyan is seen in a blue sherwani. The video showed them on the stage posing for pictures with their guests, along with glimpses of the venue. Towards the end of video, a group of dancers can be seen giving a classical performance.

Take a look at the wedding reception video below:

As expected, his fans flocked to the comment section and started wishing the newlyweds. One wrote, "MashaAllah what an upbringing..this is called simplicity...no show off no attitude," while another commented, "Love is in the air! God bless the new couple!!!"

Rahman had written a note for his daughter as he shared a family photo from the wedding ceremony on Thursday. The picture showed the bride and the groom in white wedding ensembles. Apart from Rahman, the picture included his elder daughter Raheema, wife Saira Banu, and son Ameen. A portrait of Rahman's late mother was also displayed near the seating area.

He captioned the picture, "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marriage."

Khatija too took to Instagram and shared a picture to announce her wedding on Instagram. She wrote, "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man."

Khatija had announced her engagement with aspiring entrepreneur and audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in January this year. The engagement ceremony was an intimate affair and took place in the presence of only close family members and friends.

On the work front, Khatija is a singer-musician and has sung a few songs, including Rock a Bye Baby from Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon.

