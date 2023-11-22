AR Rahman Showers Love On Ektaa Kapoor For Emmy Directorate Award Win

NEW DELHI: Ektaa Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry and needs no introduction. Content Czarina has boomed every medium of the entertainment sector by incorporating a genre of her own, and with the wide range of content, she has brought euphoria to the masses.



With her rising career, her popularity and craft also transported to the global level, and recently she made the nation proud with her prestigious win at the 51st International Emmys, which was held in New York. She was awarded the Directorate Award at the ceremony, adding another milestone to her career.

While her prestigious win has made the entire nation proud as she became the only Indian female filmmaker to be awarded this honor, the filmmaker is receiving unanimous love and praise from industry celebrities, and one of them is the prominent figure and music maestro, AR Rahman.

AR Rahman took to his social media handle and not only congratulated Ektaa Kapoor on her global victory but also praised her speech, which she gave during the award ceremony while receiving the honor. The music composer wrote on social media, saying, "Congratulations @EktaaRKapoor What a graceful and eloquent speech!"

The love and praise from the industry stars show how she is a one-woman industry, and with her passion and craft, she has created a niche for herself in the industry. Meanwhile, Ektaa Kapoor's next offering for audiences is 'The Buckingham Murders', which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and is directed by Hansal Mehta.