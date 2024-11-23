AR Rehman Son AR Ameen Shuts Down Troller Over ''Baseless'' Remarks

Chennai: Social media has been abuzz ever since musician AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation recently.

Surprisingly, a few hours after Rahman and his wife Saira broke the news about their separation, the 'Jai Ho' singer's bassist Mohini Dey also revealed the end of her marriage with Mark Hartsuch.

As the two announcements came within hours of each other, netizens speculated about a possible link between Rahman and Saira's separation and Mohini's break up with her husband.

Have A Look At The Post:

Amid the ongoing rumours, AR Rahman's son AR Ameen took to Instagram and strongly condemned the "baseless" reports.

"My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It's disheartening to see false and baseless rumors being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone's life and legacy. Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let's honor and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us.," wrote Ameen.

AR Ameen also shared an Instagram post on his story, that mentioned, "No link between Rahman, Dey divorce."

Earlier, the music maestro's daughter, Khatija, shared a post and requested privacy.

The news of Rahman and Saira's separation was initially shared through a joint statement issued by Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah.

The couple stated that their decision was due to "significant emotional strain" in their relationship."On behalf and instruction of Mrs. Saira and her husband renowned musician Allahrakka Rahman (A.R. Rahman), Vandana Shah and Associates issue the following statement regarding the couple's decision to part ways," a part of the statement read.

"After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman emphasize that they have taken this decision out of pain and agony," it further read.

The composer too shared the news on his X account on Wednesday, where he stated that while they had hoped to reach their "grand thirty," life had other plans.

"We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter," read his post on X.

AR Rahman and Saira married in 1995 and share three children--Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.