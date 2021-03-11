Arbaaz Khan alleged girlfriend Giorgia Andriani sizzles in this dance video

New Delhi: Italian model and dancer Giorgia Andriani has taken the internet by storm with her latest dance video. In the music video, Giorgio can be seen grooving on Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar's hit number Saiyaan Ji on the streets of Dubai. The dance number is choreographed by Dubai-based choreographer Sarthak Mahendru.

Giorgio is trying to make her career in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress is rumored to be dating Salman Khan's brother, the producer Arbaaz Khan. The duo has been spotted multiple times in public with each other after Arbaaz and his ex-wife actress Malaika Arora were divorced.

Malaika Arora is rumored to be dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The two have been going out together in public for quite some time now. The couple also went on a vacation to Dharamshala together, along with friends and actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan and their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan.