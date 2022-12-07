Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani raises hotness levels in metallic bralette and purple skirt- SEE PICS

New Delhi: Bollywood beauties are known to cause some fireworks with their fashion choices. Fashion model and diva, Giorgia Andriani, who has a massive following on social media continues to treat her followers with her stylish decisions, whether they are western, traditional, modern, or a whole lot of glamour. Recently, the actress made heads turn with her new post.

Giorgia Andriani is known to rock every outfit she dons. Be it her gym clothes or stunning Halloween outfits, Giorgia has left no stone unturned in making her fans go wow. The actress recently shared a breathtaking photo on Instagram showing off her toned midriff in a tempting frame. Giorgia donned a metallic bralette with a purple draped skirt. The actress paired this ensemble with a glam makeup look. Some eye drama with big lashes, pink eyeshadow and glossy lips, Giorgia finished this look with a striking choker and left her hair down. The beauty captioned this post as, "हैपी रविवार"

As soon as Giorgia shared the pictures, fans started rolling in with hearts and fire emojis and started showering their love in the comments section. “You are so beautiful,” commented one fan. “Gorgeous,” added another.

See the pictures here

Giorgia Andriani is reportedly in a relationship with Arbaaz Khan for a couple of years now and the couple has been spotted together on various occasions. On the work front, Giorgia will soon make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in ‘Welcome To Bajrangpur’.