Arbaaz Khan Wedding FIRST PHOTOS: Actor Shares Heartwarming Pics With Wife Sshura Khan From Dreamy Wedding

New Delhi: The moment we have all been waiting for is here. First pics of newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are out! In the wee hours of Monday, Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura shared the glimpses from a heartwarming wedding. In an intimate ceremony, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Sshura Khan at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. The wedding festivities kicked off in the afternoon. Paps were stationed outside the residence. Many glimpses of the guests is going viral on the internet.

Back in the afternoon, Arbaaz and Sshura were clicked who came to the residence separately at Arpita's house. While Arbaaz was seen donning a black t-shirt that he paired with jeans, Sshura was decked up in a pastel hijab.Arbaaz's parents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, aka Salma Khan, were also captured arriving at Aripta's house. Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Shura.

Raveena congratulated the couple on social media. Taking to Instagram, Raveena dropped a video of her dancing with Arbaaz from the sets of their upcoming film. The video also has a picture of Raveena with Sshura. "Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial ! So surreal! So so Happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai!!!! Mrs and Mr Shurra Arbaaz Khan!," she captioned the post.

Just a day before his wedding, Arbaaz was spotted attending the Mumbai Police annual event, Umang, and on the red carpet, he was teased by paparazzi about the wedding.

A video showed Arbaaz walking the red carpet at the event and being asked by the photographers if reports of his marriage were true. He gestured at them to keep it quiet.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.