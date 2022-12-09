Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani accidentally bumps into a car while crossing road, netizens REACT- Watch

New Delhi: Arbaaz Khan's hot-looking girlfriend Giorgia Andriani is slowly making her presence felt on social media. Model-actress was recently spotted arriving for an event in Mumbai but accidentally bumped into a car while crossing the road. The video has now gone viral on the internet.

She is a fitness freak and her fashion choices - western, traditional or modern - make for a perfect look. Instant Bollywood's social page shared the viral video online with a caption: Be careful #GeorgiaAdriani arriving for an event last night!

Wearing a light baby pink dress with a slit and hair open, Giorgia looked classy. However, many commented on her video and the way she crossed the road. One user wrote: Forget the car, she couldn’t open the door for herself and waited for the driver to open….. Amazing!!! Another one said: Can't these celebrities open door by themselves

She is reportedly in a relationship with Arbaaz Khan for a couple of years now and the couple has been spotted together at various dos.

On the work front, Giorgia will soon make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur.