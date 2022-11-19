Giorgia Andriani flaunts sensual dance moves in Jubin Nautiyal's latest single 'Dil Jis Se Zinda Hain'

NEW DELHI: Italian model and actress Giorgina Andriani and television actor Gurmeet Choudhary have come together for a new single 'Dil Jisse Zinda Hain'. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the song was released by T-Series on Friday and has been receiving love from the audience.

Directed by Ivaan, 'Dil Jisse Zinda Hain' song is sprinkled with twists and turns featuring Gurmeet in a stylish and suave look. On the other hand, Giorgia Andriani steals the highlight with her sensual dance moves and killer look. As soon as the song was released, fans fell heads over heels in love with the actors' stylish looks and performance.

Fans also showered love on singer Jubin Nautiyal for his hard work. 'Dil Jis Se Zinda Hain' has a striking blend of ghazal, qawwali and sufi and is no less than a treat for music lovers.

Watch Jubin Nautiyal's single featuring Gurmeet Choudhry and Giorgia Andriani below:

Jubin Nautiyal and Gurmeet have previously provided hit tracks like 'Teri Galliyon Se', 'Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka', 'Tumse Pyaar Karke', 'Barsaat ki Dhun' and 'Kuch Baatein'.