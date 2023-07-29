trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642081
NewsLifestylePeople
GIORGIA ANDRIANI

Arbaaz Khan's Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Grabs Eyeballs In Super-Hot Little Black Dress, Pics Inside

Fans couldn't get enough of her stunning appearance, and many were in awe of how she managed to look like an ethereal goddess. To which fans started showering their love to which one wrote, "Black berry." Another user commented, "Bombshell."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 04:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Vintage 1"
  • The focal point of her makeup was the long-winged eyeliner

Trending Photos

Arbaaz Khan's Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Grabs Eyeballs In Super-Hot Little Black Dress, Pics Inside Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Setting ablaze the world of glamour yet again, actress Giorgia Andriani took to her social media and shared a series of pictures in a hot black mini dress. The actress soared temperature as the black mini body-hugging dress accentuated her body. 

The focal point of her makeup was the long-winged eyeliner, which highlighted her eyes and added a touch of drama to her gaze. A subtle nude lip shade, perfect blush, and contour completed the makeup. Giorgia left her tresses open in loose wavy curls that cascaded over her shoulders and down her back. Talking about the accessories, Giorgia opted for stunning white big pearl earrings that added a touch of elegance and sophistication to her ensemble.


Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Vintage 1." As soon as the pictures of Giorgia Andriani hit the internet, fans went into a frenzy. Fans couldn't get enough of her stunning appearance, and many were in awe of how she managed to look like an ethereal goddess. To which fans started showering their love to which one wrote, "Black berry." Another user commented, "Bombshell."
 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona