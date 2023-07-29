Arbaaz Khan's Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Grabs Eyeballs In Super-Hot Little Black Dress, Pics Inside

New Delhi: Setting ablaze the world of glamour yet again, actress Giorgia Andriani took to her social media and shared a series of pictures in a hot black mini dress. The actress soared temperature as the black mini body-hugging dress accentuated her body.

The focal point of her makeup was the long-winged eyeliner, which highlighted her eyes and added a touch of drama to her gaze. A subtle nude lip shade, perfect blush, and contour completed the makeup. Giorgia left her tresses open in loose wavy curls that cascaded over her shoulders and down her back. Talking about the accessories, Giorgia opted for stunning white big pearl earrings that added a touch of elegance and sophistication to her ensemble.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Vintage 1." As soon as the pictures of Giorgia Andriani hit the internet, fans went into a frenzy. Fans couldn't get enough of her stunning appearance, and many were in awe of how she managed to look like an ethereal goddess. To which fans started showering their love to which one wrote, "Black berry." Another user commented, "Bombshell."

