Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani performs Kathak on 'Mohe Rang Do Laal', actor shares video

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani has shared a video of her performing Kathak on popular Deepika Padukone song 'Mohe Rang Do Laal' from Bajirao Mastani.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Giorgia wrote, "As promised I’m sharing here with you my first Kathak choreography this is just the start of a new journey that will definitely never stop... thanks @rajendrachaturvedi for being such an amazing teacher. #dance #seatedkathak #choreography #love."

Completely smitten by his girlfriend's Bollywood dance, Arbaaz re-shared the video and wrote, "Wah wah."

Earlier, confirming his relationship with Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz had told Deccan Chronicle, "If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Georgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at his time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together."

“When you are living alone then you tend to take life casually. You can either change for the better or probably for the worst. You can get addicted to a bottle or you may think that there is nothing left in your life. Fortunately, I was not in that mindset and my partner encourages me to remain positive and go ahead in life, " he added.

Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora for almost 19 years. The couple filed for divorce in 2017.