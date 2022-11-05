Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani sets internet ablaze with her svelte figure in green bikini-skirt set: VIDEO

NEW DELHI: Actress-model and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan's rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani is known for her fashion statements and rocks every outfit she wears. Giorgia is a fitness freak and never misses a workout session to maintain her toned physique. She also regularly shares her bold, jaw-dropping photos and videos on social media and often makes heads turn with her glamorous appearances.

Giorgia once again gave in to a treat for all her admirers as she got captured showcasing her bold side to her fans. In a sizzling video, the Italian model is seen causing some fireworks as she is flaunting her drop-dead look. The diva is clad in a bold cut-out green co-ord and sensuously poses for the camera. The outfit comprises a bikini halter top and a skirt. Coming to accessories, she is wearing a golden bangle and hoops.

Take a look at her video below:

According to reports, Giorgia is an Italian actress-model and started her showbiz career as a model. She is rumoured to be dating actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan for several years. While they have not confirmed dating each other, she is seen often seen accompanying him. The two have been snapped at several lunch and family gatherings.

A few years ago, Arbaaz and Giorgia had walked hand-in-hand at Arpita Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Giorgia also bonds well with Arbaaz's former sister-in-law Amrita Arora and seems to have gelled well with the Khan family.