Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani talks about her equation with Salman Khan

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani has opened up on her equation with Salman Khan and his son Arhaan in a tell-all interview.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Giorgia revealed was taken aback by Salman's stardom. “I was taken aback by his stardom. During Eid Arbaaz and I were trying to go to Galaxy, and we had a tough time manoeuvring our way through the crowd, as hordes of people were waiting to get a glimpse of Salman outside his house.”

Talking about her equation with Arbaaz's son Arhaan, Giorgia said, “Arhaan is a very nice guy. He is just like his dad, very humorous. We play pranks and joke around. I have seen Salman’s Maine Pyaar Kiya and Arhaan reminds me of Salman of that time. He is a copy; the way he acts, behaves, talks, his gestures are exactly like Salman’s.”

She also spoke about her impending wedding with Arbaaz. Giorgia, who is all set to make her debut in the film industry, revealed that they will make things official when things are finalised.

“Arbaaz’s positivity keeps me going. He keeps me balanced. I live in my fairytale world while he lives in reality and gets me back to the real world. I like his laughter. It’s his humour that binds us together. We have a lot of fun all the time; we are always laughing and cracking jokes, " she told the daily.