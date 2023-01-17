Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani wears mini skater skirt, gets trolled for showing off her red bow tattoo on thigh!

New Delhi: Film actor-producer Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani was recently papped in the city looking super comfy yet stylish in a mini skater skirt and crop top. What caught everyone's attention was her red bow tattoo on her upper thigh. The stunner flaunted her sexy tattoo but a few netizens trolled her brutally on social media.

She is a fitness freak and is often seen donning her glamourous outfits. Giorgia has a solid social media presence as well.

Some time back, Arbaaz Khan's gorgeous girlfriend Giorgia graced the ramp in a traditional lehenga look for Indian designer Rosy Ahluwalia. Giorgia wore an ivory lehenga with a sleeveless blouse and a plunging deep v-cut plunging neckline, along with a long, heavy embroidered skirt.

She is reportedly in a relationship with Arbaaz Khan for a couple of years now and the couple has been spotted together at various dos.

On the work front, Giorgia will soon make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur. She was seen in 2019 Tamil film Karoline And Kamakshi which was her acting debut on screen. Giorgia recently featured in her new single titled Dil Jisse Zinda Hain with Gurmeet Choudhary. She was also seen in the video of Mika Singh's version of Roop Tera Mastana.