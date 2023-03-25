Arbaaz Khan's Italian Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Poses In A Plunging Neckline Peach Bodycon Dress For Latest Photoshoot

New Delhi: Model-actress Giorgia Andriani works out regularly to stay in shape. Her fashion choices too have been lauded many times by fans. Be it her gym outfits, Halloween outfits or even desi salwar-kameez look at airports - Giorgia has left no stone unturned in making heads turn. Recently, the actress posted photos on Instagram looking stunning.

Giorgia Andriani's peach creation is the latest addition to her style book. From the clothing brand Ferloise, this midi dress with a plunging neckline and a backless back with criss-cross detailing brings a combination of grace, charm, boldness, and femininity. This look sets the tone for your effortlessly stylish spring look when paired with statement rings, gorgeous manicured nails, a messy half-hair updo, a nude makeup look, and lipstick that matches perfectly with your dress.

Sharing this look on Instagram, Giorgia captioned this post: "When nothing goes right, go left". As soon as the actress posted this photo, fans started rolling in the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

On the work front, Giorgia is currently enjoying appreciation from netizens for her latest song with Tseries BIBA. The actress will soon also make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur.