Arbaaz Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Dolls Up In Bubblegum Pink Bralette And Mini Skirt At Barbie Exclusive Premiere Night

New Delhi: Bollywood is all over the upcoming Barbie movie, hitting the screens on July 21, 2023. The fever is spreading like wildfire, and our beloved film industry is jumping on the Barbie bandwagon with a Bollywood twist. On Thursday, an exclusive Barbie Premiere Night was held where the entire tinseltown made their presence. This star-studded affair was dazzling with many beauties in attendance and model-actress Giorgia Andriani stole the show with her pinkalicious avatar.

The red carpet affair was transformed into a fairytale wonderland as Giorgia Andriani made her grand entrance. Her choice of outfit perfectly complemented the Barbie theme while adding her own unique flair to the ensemble. The hue of pink she donned beautifully accentuated her radiant complexion, making her look like a living, breathing Barbie doll.

Arbaaz Khan's rumoured ladylove Giorgia donned a perfect Barbie look where she wore a bright pink cord-set top which had a plunging deep neckline along with that she chose for a light pink mini skirt. With lovely ruffles attached at the bottom, it gave the outfit a playful and flirtatious vibe. The mesmerizing mini skirt was the epitome of Barbie-esque charm.

To complete her captivating look, Giorgia Andriani made some thoughtful choices in terms of styling and accessories. She opted for sleek, silver stiletto heels. Along with a mini pink sling bag. Her choice of minimalistic jewelry, including delicate silver bracelets and long earrings, allowed her outfit to remain the focal point. Her hair was styled in loose waves, while her makeup was kept fresh and radiant. Rosy pink blush and a pop of pink lipstick perfectly harmonized with her ensemble. Giorgia definitely grabbed the limelight for the night.