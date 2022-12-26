Arbaaz Khan's rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani flaunts her red bow tattoo on leg, looks hot in mini skirt

NEW DELHI: Italian model and actress Giorgia Andriani, who is rumoured to be dating actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, is one of the celebrities who never fails to provide fashion inspirations. She has also been making her presence felt on social media and currently enjoys a fan following of over 1 million. Giorgia is often spotted in the city for her pilate sessions or taking a stroll on the streets of Mumbai.

This Monday, the actress was once again captured by the shutterbugs as she stepped out. She was seen coming out of her car and was busy on her phone. She looked ravishing as always in a lettuce-edge crop top and pleated grey mini skirt. It appeared that she was heading for a Christmas bash. Take a look at her video:

As soon as paps shared her look on social media, some of the users dropped mean comments on her look and trolled her for donning a revealing outfit.

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani are said to have been dating for almost four years. They were first spotted at a dinner date back in 2018. Before this, Arbaaz was married to model-turned-actor Malaika for almost two decades from 1998-2017. They have a son together--Arhaan.

Giorgia, who is reportedly dating Arbaaz Khan for some time, recently opened up about the 20 years age gap between them. Earlier, Arbaaz had spoken about it and said that neither of them felt it. He said that they are currently in a phase of their lives where they are thinking about how they would like to take it further while adding that it is too early for him to talk about it. Giorgia too stated that she and Arbaaz are not contemplating marriage and the lockdown era changed their relationship a lot. She said that she and Arbaaz are very good friends.

On the work front, Giorgia made her acting debut with the 2019 Tamil film Karoline And Kamakshi. She recently featured in her new single titled Dil Jisse Zinda Hain with Gurmeet Choudhary. Giorgia speaks Italian, Spanish and German fluently, is currently spending time learning Indian languages including Marathi for her upcoming movie Welcome To Bajrangpur. She was also seen in the video of Mika Singh's version of Roop Tera Mastana.

