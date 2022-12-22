Arbaaz Khan's rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani gives major schoolgirl vibes in mini skirt, crop top

NEW DELHI: Arbaaz Khan's rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan have been dating for more than four years now after the latter's divorce from his ex-wife Malaika Arora. The two are often spotted with each other attending parties and birthday bashes, however, none of them ever confirmed they are dating. Barely days ahead of Christmas, Giorgia was papped at the airport jetting out of Mumbai to an undisclosed location.

Giorgia, who is regularly papped heading for her gym or pilate sessions, is also known to be a fashionista. She often shells out major fashion inspirations for young generations and comes as a trendsetter for everything. No matter its lehenga, sarees, athleisure or beachwear, Giorgia nails them all. For her latest appearance, Giorgia gave a schoolgirl vibe in a black top and mini grey skirt which she donned with an oversized red jacket.

On the work front, Giorgia made her acting debut with the 2019 Tamil film Karoline And Kamakshi. She recently featured in her new single titled Dil Jisse Zinda Hain with Gurmeet Choudhary. Giorgia speaks Italian, Spanish and German fluently, is currently spending time learning Indian languages including Marathi for her upcoming movie Welcome To Bajrangpur. She was also seen in the video of Mika Singh's version of Roop Tera Mastana.

Giorgia, who is reportedly dating Arbaaz Khan for some time, recently opened up about the 20 years age gap between them. Earlier, Arbaaz had spoken about it and said that neither of them felt it. He said that they are currently in a phase of their lives where they are thinking about how they would like to take it further while adding that it is too early for him to talk about it. Giorgia too stated that she and Arbaaz are not contemplating marriage and the lockdown era changed their relationship a lot. She said that she and Arbaaz are very good friends.