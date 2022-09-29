NewsLifestylePeople
GIORGIA ANDRIANI

Arbaaz Khan's rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's HOT gym avatar for Pilates is worth a dekko!

Giorgia Andriani's choice of gym wear will inspire you to get out right away and perfect those Pilates poses. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 06:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Arbaaz Khan's rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's HOT gym avatar for Pilates is worth a dekko!

New Delhi: Arbaaz Khan's rumoured actress girlfriend Giorgia Andriani continues to treat her followers with her stylish outings - whether it's her Insta diaries or gym looks. The actress never misses a workout session to maintain her toned physique. Today, let's take a look at the actress's top 3 Pilates outfits that will instantly motivate you to work out.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

In this look, Giorgia was spotted wearing high-waisted grey yoga pants with a blue sports bra and a jacket tied around her waist. The actress kept her look sporty and simple with a yellow bag and sandals.

 

And you can never go wrong with a black outfit! Giorgia Andriani looks absolutely breathtaking in black yoga pants and a Nike training bar. Tresses open, water bottle—what more could a girl want while working out?

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

And for days when you feel super lazy but still need to hit the gym, Giorgia's got you covered. This outfit with blue track pants, a black bralette, and yellow crocs is all you need to hit the gym. Giorgia took this outfit up a notch by just adding some fantastic sunglasses.

Giorgia Andriani's choice of gym wear will inspire you to get out right away and perfect those Pilates poses. On the work front, Giorgia will soon make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur.

Live Tv

Giorgia AndrianiGiorgia Andriani hot picsGiorgia Andriani gym picsGiorgia Andriani pilatespilatesGiorgia Andriani hot photosGiorgia Andriani newsgiorgia andriani picsarbaaz khan girlfriend

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : 'Combat Power' of Make in India LCH
DNA Video
DNA : Russian soldiers are now afraid of war!
DNA Video
DNA: NASA's Dart Attack on Asteroid decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Why is bad habit of wasting food not ending?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 27, 2022