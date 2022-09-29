Arbaaz Khan's rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's HOT gym avatar for Pilates is worth a dekko!

New Delhi: Arbaaz Khan's rumoured actress girlfriend Giorgia Andriani continues to treat her followers with her stylish outings - whether it's her Insta diaries or gym looks. The actress never misses a workout session to maintain her toned physique. Today, let's take a look at the actress's top 3 Pilates outfits that will instantly motivate you to work out.

In this look, Giorgia was spotted wearing high-waisted grey yoga pants with a blue sports bra and a jacket tied around her waist. The actress kept her look sporty and simple with a yellow bag and sandals.

And you can never go wrong with a black outfit! Giorgia Andriani looks absolutely breathtaking in black yoga pants and a Nike training bar. Tresses open, water bottle—what more could a girl want while working out?

And for days when you feel super lazy but still need to hit the gym, Giorgia's got you covered. This outfit with blue track pants, a black bralette, and yellow crocs is all you need to hit the gym. Giorgia took this outfit up a notch by just adding some fantastic sunglasses.

Giorgia Andriani's choice of gym wear will inspire you to get out right away and perfect those Pilates poses. On the work front, Giorgia will soon make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur.