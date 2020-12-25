Arbaaz Khan's rumoured ladylove Giorgia Andriani looks red hot in these pics!

New Delhi: Italian actress-model Giorgia Andriani is conquering the hearts of the audience with her killer looks. Her recent remake of Kishore Kumar’s ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ with Mika Singh set the internet on fire with her head-turning, jaw-dropping moves.

Giorgia Andriani is currently in Dubai wrapping up her upcoming project. She took to her Instagram and shared some pictures of her wearing a gorgeous printed bikini on the beaches of Dubai, reels of her changing branded top end cars like clothes and alluring pictures from photoshoots, all to keep her fans entertained!

But what caught our eye was her latest post on Instagram where the actress can be seen dressed in a red bandeau top and a matching wrap-around micro mini skirt. The model is seen lying on what looks like a carpet made of clouds on which she is photographed around with huge, colourful Christmas ornaments.

She looks so stunning, she can make the perfect Christmas tree ornament herself! We cannot help but admire the perfect figure that the model beautifully showcases in the two pictures.

Apart from that, she is set to raise the temperature with an item number in the much-awaited 'Sridevi's Bungalow' starring Arbaaz Khan and Priya Varrier. With plenty of projects in hand, Giorgia Andriani is all set to have a wonderful journey in Bollywood.