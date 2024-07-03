Advertisement
ARBAAZ KHAN

Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura Khan Reacts When Asked If There Is Any Good News - Watch

Arbaaz Khan and Ssuhra Khan get spotted outside the hospital; paparrazi ask if there is any good news.
 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 01:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura Khan Reacts When Asked If There Is Any Good News - Watch (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Arbaaz Khan left his fans and followers pleasantly surprised by his second marriage with Sshura Khan. And now they have become one of the hottest couples in the tinsel town who love to paint the town red with their appearances.

Last evening too Sshura was spotted outside the hospital along with star husband Arbaaz Khan, but what grabbed attention was the question they were asked by the paparazzi.

One of the papz asked Sshura if there is any good news to which she reacted very shyly and walked away, while Arbaaz had a straight face reaction. Both the couple looked in no mood to pose for the paparazzi and this question of good news seemed a little unwanted during the situation.

Arbaaz Khan got married to Sshura Khan in a private ceremony held in Mumbai. Their wedding photos have been shared widely, showcasing the intimate event. The couple met through mutual friends and have been in a relationship for some time before deciding to tie the knot.

Despite a significant age gap, Arbaaz has addressed this matter publicly, emphasizing that their bond transcends age differences. He had said that Sshura wasn't a teenager and an adult but an adult who can make the decision of her own.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora and has a son Arhaan Khan who is all set to make a smashing entry in Bollywood.

 

