Archana Puran Singh confirms shooting for Kapil Sharma's show

New Delhi: Amidst rumors of replacing Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in The Kapil Sharma Show, TV actress Archana Puran Singh has confirmed shooting for Kapil's show in a statement given to ANI.

The actress, however, has not confirmed replacing Sidhu in the show.

"Archana has confirmed to ANI that she shot 2 episodes for Kapil Sharma's show on 9 & 13 Feb but she was told that those episodes were shot for temporary replacement of Navjot Singh Sidhu as he was busy somewhere else. The episodes are yet to be telecast, " Tweeted ANI.

#Correction: Archana Puran Singh has confirmed to ANI that she shot 2 episodes for Kapil Sharma's show on 9 & 13 Feb but she was told that those episodes were shot for temporary replacement of Navjot Singh Sidhu as he was busy somewhere else. The episodes are yet to be telecast https://t.co/eIPVG1F52o — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

Earlier, a source revealed that Sidhu has been ousted from the show after his comments on the Pulwama Attack that took place on February 14.

Talking about Sidhu's comment, he had said, “Nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists. The terrorists do not have deen, mazhab (sect and religion). There are good, the bad and the ugly. Every institution has it. Every nation has them. The ugly need to be punished. But individuals cannot be blamed for the dastardly act.”