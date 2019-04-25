close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh gets nostalgic about 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Archana opened up about the 1998 film when filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kajol appeared on "The Kapil Sharma Show". 

Archana Puran Singh gets nostalgic about &#039;Kuch Kuch Hota Hai&#039;
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Actress Archana Puran Singh says she is glad that she got a chance to play the flirtatious college professor Miss Braganza in "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" -- which went on to be the inspiration behind Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...".

Archana opened up about the 1998 film when filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kajol appeared on Sony Entertainment Television's show "The Kapil Sharma Show". 

"Playing Miss Braganza in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was one of the most memorable roles I have ever played. Karan Johar played a big part in giving substance to the character in terms of her style, gesture and posture," Archana said in a statement. 

To this, Karan added: "Kareena Kapoor's character 'Poo' in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' was inspired by Miss Braganza."

While talking about the memories associated with the film, Archana said: "Playing Miss Braganza was one of the breeziest and fun time for me, all thanks to the director, Karan Johar."

 

Tags:
Archana Puran SinghKuch Kuch Hota HaiKapil SharmaComedy show
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play cop in 'Angrezi Medium': Producer

Must Watch

PT13M22S

PM Modi's mega roadshow and 'Ganga aarti' in Varanasi today