Archana Puran Singh gets nostalgic about 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Mumbai: Actress Archana Puran Singh says she is glad that she got a chance to play the flirtatious college professor Miss Braganza in "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" -- which went on to be the inspiration behind Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...".

Archana opened up about the 1998 film when filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kajol appeared on Sony Entertainment Television's show "The Kapil Sharma Show".

"Playing Miss Braganza in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was one of the most memorable roles I have ever played. Karan Johar played a big part in giving substance to the character in terms of her style, gesture and posture," Archana said in a statement.

To this, Karan added: "Kareena Kapoor's character 'Poo' in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' was inspired by Miss Braganza."

While talking about the memories associated with the film, Archana said: "Playing Miss Braganza was one of the breeziest and fun time for me, all thanks to the director, Karan Johar."