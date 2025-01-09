Archana Puran Singh Says Husband Parmeet Sethi Threatened Her To Divorce After She Made This Demand

Mumbai: Archana Puran Singh who has been happily married to actor Parmeet Sethi for decades, and the duo is known for their strong and enduring relationship. However, Archana recently revealed a humorous yet surprising detail about their marriage: Parmeet once threatened her with divorce over her decision to buy a bungalow in Madh Island.



In a candid conversation with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya on their podcast BHARTI TV, Archana shared how her dream of living in a spacious bungalow in Madh Island almost led to a clash with her husband. While most Bollywood celebrities prefer living in Juhu, Bandra, or Khar, Archana chose the quieter Madh Island, which was much more isolated at the time.

“I got quite a cheap deal back then, that’s how I ended up buying it,” Archana recalled. Growing up in a bungalow in Dehradun, she was adamant about having a similar lifestyle in Mumbai. “I told Parmeet, ‘If we’re buying a bungalow, it has to have at least six or seven huge rooms. Otherwise, it’s not even a bungalow!’” she explained.



Parmeet, who was used to the convenience of living in Mumbai’s flats, initially opposed the idea. Archana hilariously recalled his reaction: “He said, ‘If you’re planning to take two bungalows, I’m divorcing you!’” However, Archana stood her ground, retorting, “I don’t care, divorce me or not, I’m buying the bungalow.”

Although reluctant at first, Parmeet eventually warmed up to the idea once he began designing the house. The serene location and peaceful commute home from work ultimately changed his mind. “The drive back home was so peaceful and relaxing. I thought to myself, I can do this every day, not just on weekends,” Parmeet shared.

The couple decided to give the move six months to see if it worked for their lifestyle, and it turned out to be one of their best decisions. Today, Archana’s Madh Island bungalow is not just her home but also a treasure trove of memories. She often shares glimpses of her luxurious home on Instagram and her YouTube channel, giving fans a peek into her life.



Archana and Parmeet’s light-hearted banter and mutual respect are a testament to their rock-solid bond. Their story of compromise and humour shows why they remain one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples. As Parmeet himself admitted, “I was against it initially, but now I can’t imagine living anywhere else.”

Their Madh Island home, surrounded by greenery and tranquillity, continues to be a source of happiness for the couple and their family.