New Delhi: While we are still not over the news of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child together, there can be more to rejoice as the couple might be expecting twins. Ranbir, who is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Shamshera', played a game of two truths and one lie with Film Companion, where he hinted that the couple might become parents to two babies soon. RK said, "I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work”.

After Ranbir made the statement fans are guessing that the actor might indeed be expecting twins. “Omg they are having twins guysss that's the true one," commented one user. Another wrote, “Long break from work looks a lie as he has just returned. Moreover he has 2 more movies after Brahmastra (Animal and Luv Ranjan's Romcom). Moreover Brahmastra 2&3 also in line. Producers won't stop until 2032”. A third commented, "Long break, that’s a lie”.

While Ranbir’s comment has definitely caused a stir we are only left guessing.

Ranbir has been sharing in his interviews how he has been thinking of having babies for a long time. The actor in an interview with The Indian Express also shared that he wants to be a hands-on dad and more present in his kids upbringing.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently busy promoting ‘Shamshera’ that is scheduled to hit theatres on July 22. He also has his long awaited magnum opus ‘Brahamastra’ finally releasing on September 9. The actor will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next.

Alia also has an interesting line-up of films. The actress will make her OTT debut with her maiden production ‘Darlings’ that will premiere on Netflix on August 5. The ‘Raazi’ actress is all set to make her Hollywood debut and has recently wrapped up shooting for ‘Heart of Stone’ that also stars Gal Gadot. Alia will also has Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ in her kitty.