Are Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor babymooning in Italy?

New Delhi: Soon-to-be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had earlier this week jet off to an unknown location for a vacation. It is now being reported that the two are babymooning in Italy and will return to the bay on August 14.



According to a report in Pinkvilla, “We have learnt that Ranbir and Alia have taken off to Italy for around a week to spend some time with each other.”

It further added, “The last few months have been very busy for Ranbir and Alia. Soon after wrapping up the international schedules of Luv Ranjan’s as yet untitled directorial, RK got busy with the promotions of Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera. Meanwhile, Alia was shooting for her Hollywood project in the UK, and soon after returning to the city she started promoting Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings. According to a source, the couple wanted to spend some quality time with each other, and had planned this holiday for a while. They are expected to return to the bay by August 14.”

Earlier, Alia and Ranbir made their first public appearance together after announcing pregnancy to promote ‘Brahamastra’ song ‘Deva Deva’.

Alia has been constantly busy working after announcing her pregnancy. Her latest release, ‘Darlings’ has won critical acclaim and audiences love. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma and also mark’s Alia’s OTT debut and her debut as a producer as well. ‘Darlings’ is co-produced by Alia’s Eternal Sunshine and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies.

Meanwhile, Ranbir’s latest release ‘Shamshera’ failed to impress the audiences and was declared a flop.