close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Barack Obama

Are Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg collaborating?

Spielberg is also producing films with American politician Hillary Clinton. 

Are Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg collaborating?

Washington: Former American President Barack Obama and filmmaker Steven Spielberg recent meeting have led to speculations that they might be coming up with a new project. The duo met at upscale seafood eatery Marea, months after Obama's production company unveiled a few films with Netflix, according to Page Six.

"Spielberg walked through the front and no one noticed, while Obama arrived through a side entrance," said the source."They were with a group -- with lots of Secret Service. But it was still pretty low-key with no disruptions to other diners," added the source. "

Barack and Michelle Obama's production house 'Higher Ground Productions' have seven Netflix projects slated for release, including an adaptation of David W. Blight`s 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, `Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,` along with a series called `Bloom,` which is about the fashion world of New York."Issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights and much more," will be major topics of his films, said Obama.

Spielberg is also producing films with American politician Hillary Clinton. In May, Hillary and daughter Chelsea Clinton were about to form a film and TV company for the women-centric fare. 

 

Tags:
Barack ObamaSteven SpielbergHollywood
Next
Story

Antonio Banderas to receive CineMerit Award at Munich Film Festival

Must Watch

PT5M31S

5W1H: Modi Govt to conduct mega Economic Survey, to include 7 crore small stall owners