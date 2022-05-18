हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Are Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor getting married in November 2022 in an intimate wedding? Know details

According to a report, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are going to have a winter wedding. Actress Kareena Kapoor is definitely on the invitee list.

Are Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor getting married in November 2022 in an intimate wedding? Know details

New Delhi: After Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, another B-Town couple is expected to tie the knot soon. Actor Arjun Kapoor is reportedly going to get married to his ladylove Malaika Arora in November this year. The two have been dating each other for more than four years and went public with their relationship in 2019. The wedding will reportedly be an intimate affair with only family and very close friends in attendance.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, “Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most likely do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family”.

 

 

The couple is also said to have a registered marriage followed with an exclusive wedding party. “Arjuna and Malaika do not want a lavish wedding, they believe in simplicity and so they are going to host a wedding party after they register their wedding. The party will be hosted only by very close members of the industry and family members. The members will include the entire Kapoor family and Malaika's parents, while Kareena Kapoor Khan who is extremely close to the couple is definitely on the guest list.”

Bollywood Life also revealed that Malaika will wear a simple yet elegant saree for her marriage registration. While Arjun will don a kurta. The two would opt for western wear for their wedding party.

The lovebirds have not confirmed the news but are very open about their love for each other.

