Are Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah already married? Details here

New Delhi: 'Virasat' actress Pooja Batra and her 'man crush' Nawab Shah have been trending since Thursday after the internet spotted a week-old post of the actor, which suggests that the couple might have already got married.

Nawab Shah posted a Boomerang video, which features a woman's hand, purportedly Pooja's wearing bridal choora.

Also, another post which suggests that they are married, is a picture Instagrammed by Puja, in which she is dressed in an Indian outfit and is seen wearing choora.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai Mirror report states that the couple married in a traditional ceremony recently and will register their wedding soon. It took place in Srinagar when they were attending Nawab's sister's wedding.

Nawab sort of confirmed his relationship with Pooja on Eid by tagging her in a 'Follow Me' post and wrote, "It took 46 years for my soul to be Ready, and then my mate appeared. Eid Mubarak soulmate. Eid Mubarak to all."

Their Instagram timeline is full of pictures with each and other with loved-up captions.

Pooja Batra, a former queen, is best-known for her roles in films like 'Virasat', 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' and 'Nayak: The Real Hero'. She was previously married a doctor named Sonu S Ahluwalia in 2002. They got divorced in 2011.

Meanwhile, Nawab Shah started his acting career with the TV industry. He has starred in films like 'Lakshya', 'Jaan-E-Mann', 'Don 2', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Dilwale' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. His next film is 'Panipat'.