Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas heading for a divorce?

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra and international singing sensation Nick Jonas' whirlwind romance took the internet by storm last year. The couple, after a brief dating period, tied the knot in December 2018 and have since then been treating fans by sharing adorable pictures and videos together. The couple seems to be extremely supportive of each other's work and Nick also recently promoted Pee Cee's YouTube series on Instagram.

Fans love to see Pee Cee and Nick two together and are always in awe of them. However, a report by OK! Magazine has sent all 'Nickyanka' fans into shock. The report claims that Nick and Pee Cee are falling out of love. A source informed the magazine that Priyanka and Nick's marriage is 'hanging by a thread'

The source also added that Nick believed the actress to be 'cool and easygoing' when they got married but has recently seen 'a controlling side to her'.

We do not vouch for the authenticity of this rumour and believe that it can very well be untrue. Since April Fools day is round the corner, it could even be an April fools day prank.

Also, Priyanka's PR has confirmed to Gossipcop.com that rumours of the divorce are not true at all.

In fact, Pee Cee also attended her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas' graduation ceremony recently and shared pics on Instagram captioning them as, "The man of the hour!! @franklinjonas we r so proud of u.. “Graduate” ! Can’t wait to witness what else u will accomplish in your life. To bigger and greater heights! Love u"

So, it is best not to draw conclusions and wish the newlyweds a happily married life.